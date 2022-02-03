NortonLifeLock Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 in-line, revenue of $702M in-line

Feb. 03, 2022 4:15 PM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • NortonLifeLock press release (NASDAQ:NLOK): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 in-line.
  • Revenue of $702M (+9.9% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Operating margin was 52.8%, up 180 bps.
  • Bookings of $752 million, up 10% in USD and 11% in CC.
  • Direct customer count of 23.4 million, up 2.4 million.
  • Free cash flow of $328 million, up 13%.

  • Narrowing FY Non-GAAP Fiscal 2022 Guidance to the High End: Revenue expected to be in the range of $2,795 to $2,805 million, translating to approximately 10% growth YoY in constant currency (vs. original range of 8 to 10%+), EPS expected to be in the range of $1.73 to $1.75 (vs. original range of $1.65 to $1.75).

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.