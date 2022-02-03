NortonLifeLock Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 in-line, revenue of $702M in-line
Feb. 03, 2022 4:15 PM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NortonLifeLock press release (NASDAQ:NLOK): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 in-line.
- Revenue of $702M (+9.9% Y/Y) in-line.
- Operating margin was 52.8%, up 180 bps.
- Bookings of $752 million, up 10% in USD and 11% in CC.
- Direct customer count of 23.4 million, up 2.4 million.
- Free cash flow of $328 million, up 13%.
Narrowing FY Non-GAAP Fiscal 2022 Guidance to the High End: Revenue expected to be in the range of $2,795 to $2,805 million, translating to approximately 10% growth YoY in constant currency (vs. original range of 8 to 10%+), EPS expected to be in the range of $1.73 to $1.75 (vs. original range of $1.65 to $1.75).