Pinterest jumps 15% as revenue, profits easily clear bar

Feb. 03, 2022 4:17 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor14 Comments

Pinterest Homepage

seewhatmitchsee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is making today's double-digit loss seem like it didn't happen: up 14.5% after hours, following a fourth-quarter earnings report where it soundly topped expectations on top and bottom lines despite a drop in global users.

Revenues grew 20% to $847 million, beating expectations by nearly $20 million. That figure pushed full-year revenue over $2 billion (and year-over-year growth of 52%).

Adjusted EBITDA was $351 million.

Monthly active users slipped to 431 million: U.S. MAUs were 86 million, and international MAUs were 346 million. Predictably with the revenue jump, average revenue per user climbed and beat expectations: $1.93 per user vs. expectations for $1.84 (U.S. $7.43 vs. $7.12; international $0.57 vs. $0.53).

Cash and equivalents came to $1.42 billion at year-end, vs. $669.2 million a year prior.

“As we look ahead to 2022, we plan to further invest in our business as we scale the distribution of Idea Pins through our creator-led content efforts and enhance our core Pinner experience and shopping to make Pinterest the destination for inspiration and action on the Internet," says co-founder/CEO Ben Silbermann.

For Q1, it's expecting revenues will grow in the "high teens percentage range," vs. analyst consensus for 19.1% growth.

As of Feb. 1, U.S. MAUs came to 86.6 million, and global MAUs to 436.8 million.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.