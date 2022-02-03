Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is making today's double-digit loss seem like it didn't happen: up 14.5% after hours, following a fourth-quarter earnings report where it soundly topped expectations on top and bottom lines despite a drop in global users.

Revenues grew 20% to $847 million, beating expectations by nearly $20 million. That figure pushed full-year revenue over $2 billion (and year-over-year growth of 52%).

Adjusted EBITDA was $351 million.

Monthly active users slipped to 431 million: U.S. MAUs were 86 million, and international MAUs were 346 million. Predictably with the revenue jump, average revenue per user climbed and beat expectations: $1.93 per user vs. expectations for $1.84 (U.S. $7.43 vs. $7.12; international $0.57 vs. $0.53).

Cash and equivalents came to $1.42 billion at year-end, vs. $669.2 million a year prior.

“As we look ahead to 2022, we plan to further invest in our business as we scale the distribution of Idea Pins through our creator-led content efforts and enhance our core Pinner experience and shopping to make Pinterest the destination for inspiration and action on the Internet," says co-founder/CEO Ben Silbermann.

For Q1, it's expecting revenues will grow in the "high teens percentage range," vs. analyst consensus for 19.1% growth.

As of Feb. 1, U.S. MAUs came to 86.6 million, and global MAUs to 436.8 million.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.