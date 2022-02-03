Cboe Global Markets options volume hits second-highest level in January
Feb. 03, 2022 4:19 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)VIXBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) options volume on its four options exchanges combined was 282.5 million contracts in January, the second-highest monthly volume on record, according to the company's monthly trading volume statistics.
- Moreover, combined options volume set a new single-day volume record on January 21, with 21.0 million contracts traded.
- With equity volatility elevated since the onset of 2022, total volume in S&P 500 Index options was 36.5 million contracts in January, the highest monthly volume since March 2020. Speaking of volatility, Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures total volume of 5.7 million contracts in January, with an ADV of 285,000 contracts.
- For Europe, Cboe Europe equities had an overall market share of 22 percent during January, its highest level since February 2019.
- Earlier, Cboe was scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday.