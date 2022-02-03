Skechers Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.65B beats by $100M

Feb. 03, 2022 4:19 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Skechers press release (NYSE:SKX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.65B (+25.0% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • Shares +7.91%.
  • Direct-to-Consumer sales grew 30.3%.
  • International Wholesale sales grew 30.1%.
  • Gross margin was 48.6%, a decrease of 30 basis points, primarily driven by higher freight costs.
  • Outlook: For the first quarter of 2022, the Company believes it will achieve sales between $1.675 billion and $1.725 billion and diluted earnings per share of between $0.70 and $0.75. Further, the Company believes that for the fiscal year 2022, it will achieve sales between $7.0 billion and $7.2 billion and diluted earnings per share of between $2.70 and $2.90.
