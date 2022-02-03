Columbia Sportswear GAAP EPS of $2.39 beats by $0.60, revenue of $1.13B beats by $60M
Feb. 03, 2022 4:19 PM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Columbia Sportswear press release (NASDAQ:COLM): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.39 beats by $0.60.
- Revenue of $1.13B (+23.4% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- For FY2022, net sales are expected to increase 16% to 18% to $3.63B to $3.69B vs. consensus of $3.51B and diluted EPS of $5.50 to $5.80 vs. consensus of $5.53.
- CEO comment: "As we begin 2022, we are acutely focused on unlocking the growth opportunities we see across the business while mitigating supply chain and inflationary pressures. Our powerful brand portfolio is well positioned to connect active people with their passions and capitalize on the popularity of outdoor activities."