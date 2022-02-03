Prudential Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $0.83
- Prudential Financial press release (NYSE:PRU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $0.83.
- Book value per Common share of $161.26 versus $167.81 per share for the year-ago; adjusted book value per Common share of $108.72 versus $94.79 per share for the year-ago.
- Assets under management of $1.742 trillion versus $1.721 trillion for the year-ago quarter.
- The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share of Common Stock, payable on March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2022, representing an increase of 4% over the prior year dividend level and a 4% annualized yield on adjusted book value.