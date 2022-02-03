World Wrestling Entertainment Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.16, revenue of $310.3M misses by $14.4M
Feb. 03, 2022 4:23 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- World Wrestling Entertainment press release (NYSE:WWE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $310.3M (+30.3% Y/Y) misses by $14.4M.
- Adjusted OIBDA increased 90% to $97.2M and Adjusted OIBDA margin increased to 31% from 21%.
- For FY202, Adjusted OIBDA to range between of $360M - $375M.
- Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO said, “We expect the execution of key initiatives in the coming year, such as the licensing of network content in international markets, monetization of new original series, and the continued shift to a stadium strategy for WWE’s premium live events, will further expand the reach of our brands and enhance the value of our content.”