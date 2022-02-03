World Wrestling Entertainment Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.16, revenue of $310.3M misses by $14.4M

Feb. 03, 2022 4:23 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • World Wrestling Entertainment press release (NYSE:WWE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $310.3M (+30.3% Y/Y) misses by $14.4M.
  • Adjusted OIBDA increased 90% to $97.2M and Adjusted OIBDA margin increased to 31% from 21%.
  • For FY202, Adjusted OIBDA to range between of $360M - $375M.
  • Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO said, “We expect the execution of key initiatives in the coming year, such as the licensing of network content in international markets, monetization of new original series, and the continued shift to a stadium strategy for WWE’s premium live events, will further expand the reach of our brands and enhance the value of our content.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.