OpenText expands partnership with Google Cloud
Feb. 03, 2022 4:23 PM ETOTEXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) will launch its OpenText Core Content as a service on Google Cloud, enabling customers to deploy OTEX's enterprise productivity suite on a global, trusted infrastructure.
- OTEX and Google Cloud will partner to deliver new capabilities to users, using Google Cloud capabilities in secure software supply chains, SRE toolsets, and DevOps best practices to deliver a next-generation, cloud-native productivity platform, with low-latency and secure access for distributed teams.
- Through this multi-year partnership, OTEX and Google Cloud will also jointly explore new functionalities and integrations to improve productivity for distributed and hybrid teams, including integrations between OpenText and Google Workspace to enable streamlined and secure access to data across entire organizations, and to deliver improved, cloud-based content services for enterprise customers.