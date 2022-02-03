Cantaloupe GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.01, revenue of $51.1M beats by $2.46M
Feb. 03, 2022 4:25 PM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Cantaloupe press release (NASDAQ:CTLP): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $51.1M (+33.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.46M.
- Active Customers totaled 21,315 at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared to 18,304 at the end of the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 16%
- Active Devices totaled 1.12 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.08 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, an increase of approximately 4%
For full fiscal year 2022, the Company remains confident in its previously issued guidance, and continues to expect the following:
- Revenue to be between $200 million and $210 million, representing a 20% to 26% increase year over year
- U.S. GAAP Net loss applicable to common shares to be between $(7) million and $(5) million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 to be between $8.5 million and $10.5 million, a 12% to 38% increase year over year