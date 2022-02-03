eGain Communications Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.08, revenue of $23.09M beats by $1.09M
- eGain Communications press release (NASDAQ:EGAN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $23.09M (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.09M.
- Shares +12%.
- 3Q22 Guidance: Total revenue of between $22.9 million to $23.5 million, representing growth of 16% to 19% year over year.
- GAAP net loss of $3.0 million to $4.0 million, or $0.10 to $0.13 per share.
- Non-GAAP net loss of breakeven to $1.0 million, or $0.00 to $0.03 per share.
FY22 Guidance:
Total revenue of between $90.5 million to $92.0 million, representing growth of 16% to 18% year over year and is an increase from its previous annual revenue guidance of $89.0 million to $90.5 million.
GAAP net loss of $9.0 million to $10.5 million, or $0.29 to $0.33 per share.
Non-GAAP net income of $1.5 million to $3.0 million, or $0.05 to $0.10 per share.