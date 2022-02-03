eGain Communications Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.08, revenue of $23.09M beats by $1.09M

Feb. 03, 2022 4:27 PM ETeGain Corporation (EGAN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • eGain Communications press release (NASDAQ:EGAN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $23.09M (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.09M.
  • Shares +12%.
  • 3Q22 Guidance: Total revenue of between $22.9 million to $23.5 million, representing growth of 16% to 19% year over year.
  • GAAP net loss of $3.0 million to $4.0 million, or $0.10 to $0.13 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net loss of breakeven to $1.0 million, or $0.00 to $0.03 per share.

  • FY22 Guidance:

  • Total revenue of between $90.5 million to $92.0 million, representing growth of 16% to 18% year over year and is an increase from its previous annual revenue guidance of $89.0 million to $90.5 million.

  • GAAP net loss of $9.0 million to $10.5 million, or $0.29 to $0.33 per share.

  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.5 million to $3.0 million, or $0.05 to $0.10 per share.

