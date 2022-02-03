Paylocity Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.22, revenue of $196M beats by $7.7M

  • Paylocity press release (NASDAQ:PCTY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $196M (+34.0% Y/Y) beats by $7.7M.
  • Guidance:
  • Q3: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $239M to $243M, which represents ~30% growth over FQ3 2021. Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q3 is $240.91M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $77M to $80M.
  • Fiscal 2022: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $829M to $834M, which represents ~31% growth over fiscal year 2021. Consensus Revenue Estimate is $812.76M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $220M and $224M.
  • Note: The revised post corrects revenue and EPS.
