Paylocity Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.22, revenue of $196M beats by $7.7M
Feb. 03, 2022 4:27 PM ETPaylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Paylocity press release (NASDAQ:PCTY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $196M (+34.0% Y/Y) beats by $7.7M.
- Guidance:
- Q3: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $239M to $243M, which represents ~30% growth over FQ3 2021. Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q3 is $240.91M.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $77M to $80M.
- Fiscal 2022: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $829M to $834M, which represents ~31% growth over fiscal year 2021. Consensus Revenue Estimate is $812.76M.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $220M and $224M.
- Note: The revised post corrects revenue and EPS.