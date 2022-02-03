Apollo Investment fiscal Q3 earnings helped by fee and prepayment income

  • Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) fiscal Q3 earnings beat the consensus estimate and the company's board increased its stock buyback authorization by $25M.
  • "Results for the December quarter benefited from strong fee and prepayment income and also reflect the benefit from the ongoing monetization of non-earning or under-earning non-core assets," said AINV CEO Howard Widra.
  • Fiscal Q3 net investment income per share of $0.35, exceeds the average analyst estimate of $0.34 and increased from $0.33 in the previous quarter.
  • Net asset value per share of $16.08 at Dec. 31, 2021 gained a penny from $16.07 at Sept. 30.
  • New investment commitments made during the quarter were $271M vs. $332M in fiscal Q2.
  • Gross fundings during fiscal Q3 totaled $335M, consisting of $234M of term loans and $101M of revolving loans, up from $295M of gross fundings in the prior quarter.
  • Gross exits during the quarter of $358M vs. $266M in Q2.
  • Net repayments of $23M, consisted primarily of $53M of net term loan repayments and $30M of net revolver payments.
  • The company repurchased 954,806 share of common stock at a weighted average of $12.99, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $12.4M during the quarter. The board also declared a distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.05 per shar for the quarter.
  • Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
