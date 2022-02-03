Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is just making penny moves after hours following its fourth-quarter earnings report - a print whose importance has faded a bit in the context of Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) huge deal to acquire the videogame maker.

It missed consensus, though, with bookings falling 18.4% year-over-year to $2.49 billion - below the low end of analyst estimates - and adjusted EPS fell short as well at $1.25.

Its King mobile unit outperformed expectations with $684 million in bookings. But Activision ($1.16 billion) and Blizzard ($419 million) each disappointed.

Given the Microsoft deal, Activision Blizzard isn't issuing guidance or any earnings presentation, or holding any call.

In-game net bookings declined as well, to $1.24 billion from $1.32 billion.

Users declined, however, to 371 million from last quarter's 390 million (Activision down to 107 million from 119 million; Blizzard down to 24 million from 26 million; and King down to 240 million from 245 million).

“As we look to the future, with Microsoft’s scale and resources, we will be better equipped to grow existing franchises, launch new potential franchises and unlock the rich library of games we have assembled over 40 years," said CEO Bobby Kotick.

In other tidbits, the company noted that Call of Duty net bookings on console and PC declined year-over-year, "reflecting lower premium sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard versus the year-ago title and lower engagement in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Mobile net bookings grew year-over-year in the fourth quarter, however, driven by continued contribution from the game in China.