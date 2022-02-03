Enova Non-GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $0.43, revenue of $363.61M beats by $15.75M
Feb. 03, 2022 4:31 PM ETEnova International, Inc. (ENVA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Enova press release (NYSE:ENVA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $0.43.
- Revenue of $363.61M (+37.8% Y/Y) beats by $15.75M.
- Continued strong credit performance with consolidated portfolio net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables of 6.7% in the quarter vs. 4.7% in 4Q20.
- "We are encouraged by our strong finish to 2021 and the momentum we are carrying into 2022," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our fourth quarter performance was driven by the continued effectiveness of our marketing to capture demand across our businesses, especially from new customers. In addition, credit quality remains strong, in both legacy and newer vintages, supported by our machine learning-powered risk management and analytical capabilities. We believe our diversified products and the ability of our talented team to manage through changing market dynamics has us well positioned for continued profitable growth in 2022 and beyond."