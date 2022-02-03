Change Healthcare raised to buy at Citi 'deal or no deal'
Feb. 03, 2022 Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), UNH
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), which is in the middle of an $8.8B sale to UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), was upgraded to buy from neutral at Citi, with the analyst saying the stock is worth buying "deal or no deal" due to its fundamentals.
- Change Healthcare stock has been under pressure as some investors have predicted that its sale to UNH will be challenged by antitrust regulators. The current CHNG share price indicates a less than 20% chance that its deal will close, while Citi assigns a probability of less than 50%, according to analyst Daniel Grosslight.
- "We are upgrading CHNG from neutral to buy given the recent selloff in the company's stock and continued strong fundamentals," Grosslight wrote in the note.
- If the deal with UNH fails to go through, Citi sees the fundamental value of Change Healthcare at $23/share, which is based off an 11x CY2022 adj. EBITDA multiple. The analyst adds though that initially on a deal break the shares would may trade down to about $18.
- In December UNH pushed back the deadline to complete its merger with Change Healthcare (CHNG) to April 5 as it works to gain regulatory approval for the deal. In November, the companies agreed with the Department of Justice to not complete the transaction before Feb. 22.
- The Information reported in August that the U.S. Dept. of Justice was considering a lawsuit to block the company's sale to UnitedHealth (UNH). The DOJ was reportedly evaluating whether UNH may have incentive to block or restrict access of competing insurers to Change Healthcare (CHNG).
- Bloomberg reported last week that CHNG was said to be considering asset sales to gain regulatory approval for its sale $8B sale to UNH. The report came as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission voted 4-0 to sue to block Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned $4.4B acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) on antitrust grounds.