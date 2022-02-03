Universal Technical Institute GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.20, revenue of $105.08M beats by $9.23M
Feb. 03, 2022 4:35 PM ETUniversal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Universal Technical Institute press release (NYSE:UTI): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $105.08M (+38.0% Y/Y) beats by $9.23M.
- Average undergraduate full-time active students increased 16.2% from the prior year quarter, while new student starts increased 2.3%.
- "The impressive growth in revenue and profitability we reported today reflects across the board strength that was ahead of our expectations for the quarter," said Jerome Grant, UTI's Chief Executive Officer. "This was a good start to the year, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver strong, double-digit growth across new student starts, revenue and profitability in line with our full-year guidance."