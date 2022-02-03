Ford falls after profit guidance disappoints

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) fell after reporting Q4 EPS below the consensus expectation and setting disappointing guidance as higher car prices are not anticipated to completely offset elevated labor and supply costs.

Automotive revenue was $35.3B vs. $35.5B consensus in Q4. Net income of $12.3B was recorded and adjusted EBIT of $2.0B. The adjusted EBIT margin was 5.4% vs. 4.8% a year ago. The North America EBIT was $1.8B and the EBIT margin was 7.1% for the quarter. Negative EBIT was recorded in China and Europe.

Ford (F) sold 1.9M vehicles for the year, which was down 6.8% from the prior year.

The automaker ended the quarter with more than $36B in cash and $52B in liquidity. Both measures included the company’s investment in Rivian Automotive, which was valued at $10.6B at the end of 2021.

Ford (F) expects FY22 adjusted EBIT to be $11.5B to $12.5B vs. $12.2B consensus. That tally is an increase of 15% to 25% over 2021. Adjusted free cash flow for the year is expected to land in a range of $5.5B to $6.5B

Shares of Ford (F) fell 3.62% in after-hours trading to $19.17 following the mixed earnings report.