Sphere 3D rallies on purchase of 60K Numiner NM440 BTC Miners
Feb. 03, 2022 4:43 PM ETSphere 3D Corp. (ANY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) rallies 24.2% higher after hours on signing an agreement to purchase 60K units of new NM440 bitcoin miners from NuMiner Global, the exclusive distributor for all NuMiner Technologies products, for $1.7B.
- Under agreement terms, the company has also the option to acquire an additional 26.4 EH/s of production.
- The purchase price includes $429M in down payments ($400M in common and preferred stock), $1.1B in vendor financing from NuMiner and additional milestone payments of ~$185M based on a sliding scale contingent on the reduction of J/T delivered NM440s below the current 20.2 J/T.
- NM440 is launched in the market first time today and features a hash rate of 440 TH/s and a power efficiency ratio of 20.2 J/T.
- The company is scheduled to receive 12 pre-production NM440s for final evaluation and testing to completed on or before June 1, 2022; on completion, deployment will consist of 1K miners in June 2022 and ~10K NM440's per month from September 2022 to February 2023.
- The company's contracted deliveries represent a total hashrate of 32.4 EH/s if fully deployed today equivalent to ~14% of the current global network hashrate.
- "Sphere 3D is proud to be NuMiner’s launch partner. We continue to focus on the growth of our mining operations, and the agreement to purchase the NM440 provides us the ability to increase our EH/s capacity on order by 440% over the next 13 months," CEO Peter Tassiopoulos commented.