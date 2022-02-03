Hartford Financial Q4 earnings strengthened by margin expansion, solid premium growth
Feb. 03, 2022 4:43 PM ETThe Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) fourth-quarter results were better-than-expected, highlighted by margin expansion and solid premium growth.
- Shares of HIG rise 1.8% in after-hours trading.
- Q4 earned premiums from commercial lines were $2.5B, compared with $2.24B in the same year-ago period.
- Property and casualty underwriting gain of $256M in Q4 grew from $91M in Q4 a year ago. Additionally, P&C net premiums written rose 11% in fourth quarter 2021, driven by commercial lines premium growth of 14% in Q4.
- Net investment income of $573M in Q4 drifted higher from $556M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 net income margin of 2.6% vs. 3.9% in Q4 of last year.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Hardford Financial Q4 EPS of $2.02 topped the consensus by $0.50.