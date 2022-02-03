Hartford Financial Q4 earnings strengthened by margin expansion, solid premium growth

House insurance, 3d Render

Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

  • Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) fourth-quarter results were better-than-expected, highlighted by margin expansion and solid premium growth.
  • Shares of HIG rise 1.8% in after-hours trading.
  • Q4 earned premiums from commercial lines were $2.5B, compared with $2.24B in the same year-ago period.
  • Property and casualty underwriting gain of $256M in Q4 grew from $91M in Q4 a year ago. Additionally, P&C net premiums written rose 11% in fourth quarter 2021, driven by commercial lines premium growth of 14% in Q4.
  • Net investment income of $573M in Q4 drifted higher from $556M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 net income margin of 2.6% vs. 3.9% in Q4 of last year.
  • Conference call starts on Feb. 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Hardford Financial Q4 EPS of $2.02 topped the consensus by $0.50.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.