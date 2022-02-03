Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Q4 earnings beat the consensus estimate as the insurer progressed in divesting lower growth, market sensitive businesses and focused on acquiring businesses for sustainable, long-term growth.

"Prudential reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, and made significant progress in becoming a higher growth, less market sensitive, and more nimble company," said Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey.

Q4 adjusted operating EPS of $3.18 sailed past the consensus estimate of $2.35, and compared with $3.78 in Q3 and $2.80 in the year-ago quarter.

Prudential (PRU) stock rises 0.5% in after-hours trading.

Adjusted book value per common share of $108.72 at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $106.85 at Sept. 30, 2021.

Assets under management of $1.742T at Dec. 31 vs. $1.727T at Sept. 30.

PGIM AUM of $1.524T vs. $1.514T at Q3-end, reflecting market appreciation, positive third-party net flows, private originations, and strong investment performance over the past year.

PGIM adjusted operating income were $350M, up from $327M in Q3, and down from $404M in the year-ago quarter.

U.S. Businesses adjusted operating income of $895M vs. $1.09B in Q3 and $794M a year ago; the Y/Y increase reflects higher net investment spread results, including higher variable investment income, and higher net fee income, driven primarily by equity market appreciation, partially offset by higher expenses and less favorable underwriting results.

Retirement unit adjusted operating income of $543M vs. $571M in Q3 and $525M in Q4 2020.

Group Insurance adjusted operating loss of $205M vs. adjusted operating loss of $135M in Q3 and a loss of $87M in the year-ago quarter; the higher loss reflects lower underwriting results in group life, driven by COVID-19, and higher expenses.

Individual Annuities adjusted operating income of $486M vs. $499M in Q3 and $440M in Q4 2020; the Y/Y increase reflects higher fee income, net of distribution expenses and other associated costs, higher net investment spread results, including higher variable investment income, and lower expenses.

Individual Life adjusted operating income of $81M vs. $210M in Q3 and a loss of $65M in the year-ago quarter; the improvement from a year ago is due to favorable underwriting results and higher net investment spread results.

International Businesses adjusted operating income of $829M vs. $887M in Q3 and $790M in the year-ago quarter; the improvement from Q4 2020 is from lower expenses, business growth, and higher net investment spread results.

Conference call on Feb. 4 at 11:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Prudential Financial non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $0.83 and raises dividend by 4.3%.