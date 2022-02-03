The Mexican government said it is negotiating a settlement of Vulcan Materials' (NYSE:VMC) $1.1B lawsuit over a government effort to shutter its limestone mine near Playa del Carmen.

Mexican President Lopez Obrador said has given the company until March to respond to an offer of facilities to develop a tourism project in the area in exchange for withdrawing its complaint and halting mining activities in the area.

Vulcan is protesting "the revocation by government agencies of the port concession of the plaintiff's wholly owned subsidiary, Calica, and the forced closure of extraction operations" of two facilities in the area, according to the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes' website.

Lopez Obrador had threatened to complain to the United Nations about the area's "destruction" caused by Vulcan's mine, but his latest remarks appear to be an attempt to tone down the rhetoric.

Vulcan Materials shares have climbed 25% over the past year while slipping more than 8% YTD.