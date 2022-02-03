Conoco (NYSE:COP) underperformed at the margin following an earnings beat, as a relatively conservative call paired with strong relative performance saw shares down ~1.5%. It would likely be healthy for the industry for all shale companies adopt Conoco's prudent outlook:

Macro - CEO Lance sees 800-900kb/d of supply growth from the US this year, a slight increase from the 800kb/d increase he discussed at a conference in late January (NYSEARCA: USO

M&A - further consolidation makes sense as more assets need to be in the hands of "responsible" operators like COP; that said, following Concho and Shell, the bar is high for new acquisitions.

Rigs - Conoco is running 20 rigs in the lower 48 and plans to add 4 more throughout the year; 1 rig will go into the Bakken and COP will continue to run 4 rigs on the newly acquired Shell acres.

Like Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Conoco appears to be running the business for "mid-cycle" oil prices. Payouts are manageable, as the company continues to pay down debt. The production profile is unchanged, as Management high-grades the portfolio. And the CEO is keeping an eye towards the macro, in hopes the industry doesn't return to a "growth for growth's sake" mentality. A responsible way to run a business for the long term, but perhaps not likely to drive outperformance when oil prices hit new highs daily.