Great Elm Capital acquires majority equity interest in asset-based lender for $7.5M

Feb. 03, 2022 4:57 PM ETGreat Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) acquired a majority equity interest in asset-based lender, Sterling Commercial Credit for $7.54M which consists of $4.94M in cash and $2.6M in GECC shares issued at NAV.
  • For transaction purposes, GECC is also providing subordinated debt to Sterling.
  • The majority of the transaction proceeds will be retained by Sterling to assist in growth of the business.
  • Sterling provides asset-based loans to middle market companies across U.S. and it has a 30+ years history in serving the commercial finance industry.
  • "This transaction is pivotal for GECC as the Sterling platform allows us the ability to offer ABL Revolvers and one-stop shop financing options for our clients," President of Great Elm Specialty Finance commented.
