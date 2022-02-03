Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) agrees to sell its 25% equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline to an unnamed buyer for $857M; Targa said it expects to receive the full proceeds from the sale in Q2 2022.

Targa Resources shares have more than doubled over the past year, including a 17% YTD gain.

Citing improving capital returns and un-hedged commodity exposure, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides recently tagged Targa as one of the firm's top midstream ideas for 2022.