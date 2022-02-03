Targa Resources to sell Gulf Coast Express Pipeline stake in $857M deal

Feb. 03, 2022 4:56 PM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Golden pipes going to oil refinery

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) agrees to sell its 25% equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline to an unnamed buyer for $857M; Targa said it expects to receive the full proceeds from the sale in Q2 2022.

Targa Resources shares have more than doubled over the past year, including a 17% YTD gain.

Citing improving capital returns and un-hedged commodity exposure, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides recently tagged Targa as one of the firm's top midstream ideas for 2022.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.