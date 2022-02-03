Aerojet drops on report that Lockheed unlikely to fight FTC lawsuit
Feb. 03, 2022 5:10 PM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD), LMTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) fell 2.3% in after hours trading on a report that Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is unlikely to challenge the FTC's block of its planned acquisition of AJRD.
- The 4-0 unanimous vote to block the deal along with the Dept. of Defense's change in posture on the deal appears to have made Lockheed (LMT) unlikely to go to court to fight the suit, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited people familiar.
- Lockheed said last month when the FTC sued that it will decide in the next month how it will proceed with Aerojet, whether it fill fight the lawsuit or just walk away from the transaction.
- Lockheed (LMT) CEO Jim Taiclet at the time company will decide in the next 30 days how it will proceed with the Aerojet (AJRD) deal, per the merger agreement.
- Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli reiterated in a note last week that he expected Aerojet (AJRD) shares would likely trade in the mid $30s on a deal break and then expect "sideways trading for some time." Truist has a hold rating and $51 price target on AJRD.
- Yesterday, Steel Holdings nominates seven directors for Aerojet Rocketdyne board.