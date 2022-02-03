eGain Communications surges 12% postmarket on earnings beat, bright outlook
Feb. 03, 2022 5:10 PM ETeGain Corporation (EGAN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- eGain Communications (NASDAQ:EGAN) surged 12% postmarket after reporting Q2 earnings and revenue that topped consensus estimates.
- EGAN forecast Q3 revenue of $22.9M-23.5M, above consensus estimate of $22.62M.
- Q3 non-GAAP net loss is expected to be $0-$0.03 per share, vs. consensus estimate of -$0.03.
- EGAN raised its forecast for FY22 total revenue to $90.5M-92M (prior guidance was $89M-$90.5M), vs. consensus estimate of $89.86M.
- FY22 non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.05-0.10, above consensus estimate of $0.03.
- EGAN stock has fallen 10.6% in the past 1 year.