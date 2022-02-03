Brookfield takes stake in Hopper in deal valuing travel app company at $5B

Feb. 03, 2022 5:11 PM ETBAMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) invested in Hopper, an AI-powered travel platform, through a secondary financing that values the Montreal-based company at ~US$5B, Hopper CEO Fred Lalonde told the Globe and Mail in an interview.
  • Separately, Stack Capital, a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced that it invested US$6M in Hopper, joining other investors including U.S.-based Drive Capital in the financing. All told, the investors bought US$35M worth of equity from Hopper employees in the deal, Lalonde said.
  • He said he considers the $5B valuation low, because the shares sold were of common stock. "That actual valuation if we did a pref (preferred stock) round is probably much higher," he told the newspaper. "They're getting a deal."
  • The CEO said he's expecting Hopper to benefit from a "travel supercycle" as pandemic restrictions ease, and pointed out that the business is well positioned with its airline, hotel, vehicle, and short-term home stay booking services.
