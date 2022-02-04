Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) embodied two of the key investment fads of 2021. It started its public career as a SPAC and spiked to a 52-week high as a meme favorite of retail traders. Now the stock is sitting just off record lows, as both the SPAC and meme crazes have cratered. Is it time to buy, betting that the hype has been washed out?

From SPAC to Meme

The company, which provides Medicare Advantage health insurance plans, went public in January 2021 through a SPAC deal, conducting a $3.7B merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, an entity backed by well-known investor Chamath Palihapitiya. The stock finished its first post-SPAC session at $15.90.

Since then, Clover’s stock has roller-coastered. Shares climbed to a 52-week high of $28.85 on June 9 amid a meme-stock rally but then dove to a 52-week low of $2.16 on Jan. 24. Shares have come off that trough lately, closing at $2.55 on Feb. 3. Still, CLOV has dropped 26% so far this year.

Some of CLOV's retreat has come in the wake of a secondary offering that took place in November. The company conducted a follow-on offering of approximately 52M shares priced at $5.75 per share, raising about $300M in gross proceeds. Around the same time, Palihapitiya announced his firm Social Capital was upping its stake in the company.

Is Clover a Buy?

Wall Street analysts have rated the stock a hold, on average. Of the seven analysts tracked by SA over the past 90 days, one rated the stock a strong buy, three a hold and three a sell. SA authors have rated it a buy, on average.

SA’s Quant rating, however, is a strong sell. While the company scored an A for growth, it received a C+ for valuation, a D+ for profitability and a D- for momentum.

The stock was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Jan. 7 to underperform from neutral, due in part, it said, to the company’s continued need to keep raising capital.

Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of the stock on Feb. 2 with a buy rating and price target of $6.

Also on Feb. 2, Cowen upgraded their rating on Clover to market perform from underperform, citing recent weakness in the stock. The firm also raised its price target to $7 from $3.

“We believe most negative near-term catalysts are reflected in the share price,” the Cowen analysts wrote in their note, adding that there were lingering concerns about the company’s near-term liquidity and long-term profitability.

For a more bullish take on Clover, check out SA contributor Bashar Issa's "Clover Health Is Now Undervalued, But Gains Not Guaranteed."