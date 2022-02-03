Insurers continue rise following proposed bump in Medicare rates for 2023
Feb. 03, 2022 5:17 PM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), CI, ANTM, HUMBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Health insurers offering Medicare plans tended to do well today following the release late yesterday from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") of proposed rates for 2023 Medicare Advantage and Part D plans.
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) was the big winner today, closing up more than 6%. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had a 1.9% gain, while Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was up 1.7%.
- Cigna (NYSE:CI) was a notable laggard, down 5%.
- The proposed rates call for a 8% increase in private Medicare plans and effective growth rate of ~5% for Medicare Advantage plans.
