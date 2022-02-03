Columbia Care opens 1st Cannabist dispensary in West Virginia
Feb. 03, 2022 5:17 PM ETColumbia Care Inc. (CCHWF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) opened Cannabist Williamstown, its 1st dispensary in West Virginia and 24th Cannabist nationwide, on Feb. 3.
- Cannabist Williamstown is the 1st of 5 dispensaries that CCHWF will open in the state this year.
- Cannabist Williamstown will offer Columbia Care’s Seed & Strain brand in multiple forms.
- CCHWF's other portfolio brands such as Triple Seven and Classix will be introduced in the coming months for patients and wholesale partners.
- Patients will also be able to use Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online.
- CCHWF is expecting to open 3 more Cannabist dispensaries in the spring with locations in Beckley, Morgantown and St. Albans, as well as a 5th location to follow later in 2022.