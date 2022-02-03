PennyMac Financial Services Q4 revenue slides as loan origination fees fade

  • PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Q4 results highlighted a downturn in pretax income due to lower margins and volumes.
  • Q4 EPS of $2.79 smashed the $0.39 consensus, though declined from $3.80 in the previous quarter.
  • Total net revenue of $693.81M in Q4 also fell from $786.61M in Q3. Net gains on loans held for sale, loan origination fees and fulfillment fees from PennyMac Financial Services, all took a hit.
  • Q4 expenses were $459.7M, up from $447.1M in the previous period.
  • Q4 interest income of $69M ticked higher from $68.3M in the prior quarter.
  • Loans held for sale at fair value of $9.74B in the fourth quarter vs. $9.65B in Q3.
  • Assets sold under agreements to repurchase were $7.3B, compared with $6.9B in the third quarter.
  • Earlier, PennyMac Financial Services declared a $0.47 per share dividend.
