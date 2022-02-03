Skechers jumps 8% after earnings smasher, positive guidance
Feb. 03, 2022 5:22 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is up 8% in postmarket trading after the company reported easy beat in its fourth quarter's earnings results.
- Revenue of $1.65B (+25.0% Y/Y) beats consensus by $100M. That includes 9.8% increase in domestic sales and a 34.0% increase in international.
- Sales grew across all segments with increases to Domestic Wholesale of 4.6%, International Wholesale of 30.1%, and Direct-to-Consumer of 30.3%.
- The international market recorded 123.5% growth in Distributor sales, 61.3% in Europe, 8.6% in China and double-digit growth in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and many other markets.
- Gross profit was $800.7M
- Gross margin was 48.6%, a decrease of 30 bps, primarily driven by higher freight costs.
- Operating margin significantly increased to 9.5% compared to 2.9% a year ago.
- GAAP EPS of $2.56; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.09.
- The company ended the quarter with $1.04B in Cash, cash equivalents and investments.
- "We are finalizing plans to enter the metaverse, creating an entirely new opportunity for the Skechers brand," said CEO Robert Greenberg.
- Board has also approved a new 3-year buyback program to repurchase up to $500M of its outstanding shares, effective Jan. 31, 2022.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Sales is expected to be in the range of $1.675-$1.725B vs. consensus of $1.59B, EPS to be between $0.70-$0.75;
- FY 2022 Outlook: For the full-year, the company expected sales to be between $7-$7.2B (vs. consensus of $6.92B) and EPS of $2.70-$2.90.
- "As the demand for Skechers remains strong, our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our team, managing both supply chain disruptions and elevated freight costs where possible, all while profitably driving growth in 2022," commented COO David Weinberg.