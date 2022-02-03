Bill.com stock jumps on FQ2 earnings beat and guidance boost

Feb. 03, 2022 5:25 PM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) shares jumped 31% after hours on smashing consensus mark in FQ2 and raising FY2022 outlook.
  • Subscription fees expanded 85% Y/Y to $49.2M and Transaction fees soared 313% Y/Y to $106.3M.
  • Total payment volume grew 62% Y/Y to $56.4B vs. consensus of $50.28B. Processed $1.9B in card payment volume for Divvy.
  • Processed 9.8M transactions during the quarter through the Bill.com platform, representing an increase of 35% Y/Y. In addition, processed 5.3M Divvy card transactions.
  • Gross profit grew to $122.1M vs. $40.1M year ago and consensus of $99.3M.
  • Adjusted gross margin rate was 85.3% for the quarter vs. 76.6% year ago.
  • Customers count increased to 135,000 vs. consensus of 132,284.
  • For Q3, total revenue to be in the range of $157M to $158M vs. consensus $140.31M; Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 to -$0.15 vs. consensus -$0.23.
  • For FY2022, the company raised total revenue outlook to $597M to $600M vs. prior view of $538M to $541M and consensus $540.35M; Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.46 to -$0.43 vs. consensus -$0.79 and prior view of $-0.77 to $-0.80.
  • "We’re very pleased with our strong revenue growth in the second quarter, especially organic core revenue growth of 85% year-over-year and Divvy spend management revenue growth of 188% year-over-year,” said John Rettig, Bill.com CFO. “During the quarter, we also expanded our gross margin and continued to drive efficiencies, resulting in a lower-than-expected non-GAAP net loss. Continued platform innovation, our efficient go-to-market ecosystem, and disciplined investing drove our strong results.”
  • The company appointed Divvy CEO and co-founder, Blake Murray, to Chief Revenue Officer of Bill.com.
  • BILL shares have seen upside of ~35% over the period of one year.
