Kimbell Tiger Acquisition prices IPO of 20M units at $10
Feb. 03, 2022 Kimbell Tiger Acquisition Corp. (TGR)KRP, TGR.WS
- Kimbell Tiger Acquisition (TGR), a SPAC and indirect subsidiary of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP), priced its IPO of 20M units at $10/unit.
- The units are expected to be listed on the NYSE and trade under the ticker "TGR.U" beginning Feb. 4.
- Each unit consists of 1 class A share and 1/2 of 1 redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant may be exercised for 1 class A share at $11.50/share.
- Class A stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "TGR" and "TGR.WS", respectively.
- TGR intends to search for a target in the energy and natural resources industry in North America.
- Under the terms of the IPO, the sponsor of TGR - which is controlled by KRP - is expected to own 20% of TGR.