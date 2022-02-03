Mimecast Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.04, revenue of $151.6M beats by $1.39M
Feb. 03, 2022 5:29 PM ETMimecast Limited (MIME)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mimecast press release (NASDAQ:MIME): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $151.6M (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.39M.
- As announced on December 7, 2021, Mimecast has entered into a transaction agreement whereby funds advised by Permira will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Mimecast for $80.00 per share in cash.
- Upon completion of the transaction, Mimecast will become a privately held company. Therefore, the company said it will be hosting an earnings conference call to discuss these results and not be providing guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.