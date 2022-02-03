Mimecast Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.04, revenue of $151.6M beats by $1.39M

Feb. 03, 2022 5:29 PM ETMimecast Limited (MIME)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Mimecast press release (NASDAQ:MIME): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $151.6M (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.39M.
  • As announced on December 7, 2021, Mimecast has entered into a transaction agreement whereby funds advised by Permira will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Mimecast for $80.00 per share in cash.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, Mimecast will become a privately held company. Therefore, the company said it will be hosting an earnings conference call to discuss these results and not be providing guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.