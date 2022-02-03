Enova International stock climbs after Q4 originations jump 25% from Q3

  • Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) stock gains 5.7% in after-hours trading after the AI-powered fintech posts better than expected Q4 earnings as total originations grew 25% from Q3 to a record $1.1B.
  • In addition, the company continues "to see strong unit economics from new originations as credit performance across our brands continues to perform inline or better than expectations," said CFO Steve Cunningham.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.61 beat the $1.18 consensus and declined from $2.39 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $101.4M fell from $148.8M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Consolidated portfolio net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables were 6.7% in Q4 2021 vs. 4.7% in Q4 2020.
