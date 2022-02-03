Puma Biotechnology reports inducement awards under Nasdaq listing rule
Feb. 03, 2022 5:36 PM ETPuma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) has announced that the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 24,375 shares of Puma common stock to three new non-executive employees.
- The restricted stock unit awards vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying each award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, February 1, 2022.
- And one-sixth of the shares underlying each award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter.