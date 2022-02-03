Viatris gets FDA nod for 1st generic version of AbbVie's dry eye therapy Restasis
- Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) said its unit Mylan Pharmaceuticals received U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval for a generic version of Allergan's Restasis.
- Viatris said it is the first generic of Restasis, which was developed by Allergan, a unit of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
- Mylan's Abbreviated New Drug Application was for Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% to treat dry eye disease.
- Viatris noted that there are no remaining legal or regulatory barriers, and the company is launching immediately.
- "I am pleased that Viatris has received the first FDA approval for generic Restasis after working for nearly a decade not only to develop a more affordable product but also to remove all barriers to entry and achieve patient access," said Viatris President Rajiv Malik.
