Hot Stocks: SPOT plunges on sub forecast; CLVT restatement; HSY new high; ZEV gets GM deal

The earnings-inspired bloodbath in shares of Meta Platforms spilled over to the general market on Thursday, leading to a nearly 4% slide in the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 broke its four-day winning streak to end lower by more than 2%

Along with the 26% decline in the former Facebook, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) represented one of the standout decliners on the session. Weak subscriber forecasts included with its quarterly update inspired a double-digit percentage slide.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) also suffered a substantial sell-off, dropping on news of a restatement of financial results.

Turning to some of the day's standout gainers, Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) finished a volatile day of trading with a gain, boosted by news of a partnership with GM (NYSE:GM).

Meanwhile, strong quarterly results allowed Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to extend its upward momentum and set a fresh 52-week high.

Standout Gainer

A major deal with automaker General Motors (GM) sparked a substantial rally in Lightning eMotors (ZEV). While the gains moderated later in the session, the stock still finished higher by about 5%.

Under the agreement, ZEV will help electrify GM's Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles.

The news inspired a massive buying spree in the first couple hours of trading, with the stock hitting an intraday high of $5.54 -- 27% above the previous day's closing price. Shares gave up most of their gains during the afternoon but still finished at $4.56.

Standout Loser

Shares of Clarivate (CLVT) fell off a cliff on Thursday, dragged down by news that the company will restate its financial results and lower its estimates for the future. The stock tumbled more than 16%.

The analytics company filed to restate previous financials due to an accounting error that happened during its business combination with CPA Global in Oct. 2020. CLVT said the altered figures related to the acquisition will also lead to 2021 earnings "significantly" below its previous forecast.

Dragged down by the news, CLVT plummeted to an intraday 52-week low of $14.49. The stock moderated its losses slightly by the close but still finished at $14.81. This represented a drop of $2.90 on the day.

Notable New High

Hershey (HSY) managed to raise prices to keep up with inflation, leading to better-than-expected earnings and a nearly 3% rise in the candy maker's stock. With the advance, the stock set a fresh 52-week high.

HSY revealed earnings that exceeded analysts' consensus, with revenue that rose 6% to $2.3B. The firm notched organic sales growth of 4% -- doubling the amount experts had predicted.

Higher prices allowed the iconic chocolate maker to limit damage higher costs caused to its margins. Adjusted gross margins dipped slightly to 43.5% compared to 43.9% last year.

HSY closed Thursday at $203.92, a gain of $5.38 on the session. Earlier in the session, the stock set an intraday 52-week high of $206.16.

Thursday's advance added to a recent upswing for the stock, with shares finishing higher in five out of the last six sessions. The stock has gained about 39% over the past year.

Notable New Low

Spotify (SPOT) reported Q4 results that nominally beat expectations on headline earnings and revenue figures. However, shares plunged nearly 17% after the audio streaming service issued disappointing user guidance.

The company reported a loss that was not as wide as analysts had predicted. Revenues topped projections as well, rising 24% from last year.

However, SPOT predicted active users of 418M, missing the total of 422M projected by analysts. The firm targeted premium subs of 183M, also below the amount expected by experts.

SPOT lost $32.16 on the day, closing the session at $159.76. The stock also established an intraday 52-week low of $155.57.

Shares bounced off their previous low in the sessions headed into the earnings announcement on hope that the company would weather a controversy surrounding COVID content delivered by popular podcaster Joe Rogan. Thursday's slide reversed this rebound to extend a long-term downtrend that began in early November.

SPOT has dropped about 47% over the past three months.

