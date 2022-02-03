Synaptics jumps 8% after Q4 shows record gross margins
Feb. 03, 2022 5:47 PM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shows Q4 revenue at $420.5M, a rise of 17.6% Y/Y beats consensus by $0.72M.
- IoT revenue increased 60% YoY
- Record GAAP gross margin of 53.5%; Record non-GAAP gross margin of 59.5%
- GAAP EPS of $1.71
- GAAP operating margin of 18.5%; Record non-GAAP operating margin of 37.1%
- Non-GAAP EPS of $3.26 beats consensus by $0.14.
- Outlook 2022: Revenue $450M to $480M; GAAP Gross Margin 52.5-53.5%; Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.5-60.5%; GAAP Operating Expense $159M to $166M; Non-GAAP Operating Expense $104M to $108M.
- Buy rating on the stock by SA contributor who writes: 'Synaptics: Leveraging The Internet Of Things For Growth'
- Previously: Synaptics Non-GAAP EPS of $3.26 beats by $0.14, revenue of $420.5M beats by $0.72M (Feb. 3)