Novavax COVID vaccine granted provisional authorization in New Zealand.
Feb. 03, 2022
- Novavax's (NVAX -1.1%) COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, was granted provisional authorization by New Zealand's Medsafe. The shot will be marketed there under the name Nuvaxovid.
- The authorization was based on the results of two pivotal trials that enrolled a total of 45k patients demonstrating the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.
- In December 2020, Novavax and the New Zealand government signed an advance purchase agreement for 10.7M doses.
