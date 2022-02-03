Novavax COVID vaccine granted provisional authorization in New Zealand.

Large Scale COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Set To Open In New Zealand

  • Novavax's (NVAX -1.1%) COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, was granted provisional authorization by New Zealand's Medsafe. The shot will be marketed there under the name Nuvaxovid.
  • The authorization was based on the results of two pivotal trials that enrolled a total of 45k patients demonstrating the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.
  • In December 2020, Novavax and the New Zealand government signed an advance purchase agreement for 10.7M doses.
