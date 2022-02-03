In January Volaris demand saw 45% Y/Y growth; capacity surged 32% Y/Y
- Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) showed increase in January capacity by 32.2% Y/Y, while demand was up a strong 45.4% Y/Y.
- Bifurcating: Domestic RPMs +44% Y/Y and international RPMs +48.8% for the month.
- Total Capacity (ASMs) rose 31% Y/Y and 35% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.
- This drove a 7.4 pp Y/Y increase in load factor to 81.3%.
- In the month, company transported 2.3M passengers (+ 48.7% Y/Y).
- While demand remained strong in the month, in response to the Omicron variant, company reduced its ASMs 1.5% as compared to December 2021.
