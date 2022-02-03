PennyMac Mortgage Q4 loan origination fee income falls 37%

Feb. 03, 2022 6:01 PM ETPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Financial planning for home loan rate, Real estate concept

thianchai sitthikongsak/Moment via Getty Images

  • PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) investment income from loan origination fees were $27.9M in the fourth-quarter, down from $44.2M in Q3.
  • Nets gains on investments and financings of $35.2M in Q4 also declined from $57.31M in the third quarter.
  • Overall, net investment income of $49.5M edged higher from $47.9M in Q3.
  • Q4 expenses of $68.9M vs. $88.51M in the previous period.
  • Q4 diluted loss per share of $0.28 vs. the $0.39 EPS consensus, and improved from a loss of $0.45 in the third quarter.
  • Q4 book value per share of $19.05 compared with $19.79 in Q3.
  • Shares of PMT slide 1.2% in after-hours trading.
  • Previously, (Dec. 8, 2021) PennyMac Mortgage declared a $0.47 per share dividend.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.