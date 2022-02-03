PennyMac Mortgage Q4 loan origination fee income falls 37%
Feb. 03, 2022 6:01 PM ETPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) investment income from loan origination fees were $27.9M in the fourth-quarter, down from $44.2M in Q3.
- Nets gains on investments and financings of $35.2M in Q4 also declined from $57.31M in the third quarter.
- Overall, net investment income of $49.5M edged higher from $47.9M in Q3.
- Q4 expenses of $68.9M vs. $88.51M in the previous period.
- Q4 diluted loss per share of $0.28 vs. the $0.39 EPS consensus, and improved from a loss of $0.45 in the third quarter.
- Q4 book value per share of $19.05 compared with $19.79 in Q3.
- Shares of PMT slide 1.2% in after-hours trading.
- Previously, (Dec. 8, 2021) PennyMac Mortgage declared a $0.47 per share dividend.