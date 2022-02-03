Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock saw a wave of buying after hours Thursday, up 18.7% postmarket following a fourth-quarter earnings beat, and delivering some relief to suffering long investors who have taken a string of losses.

A double-digit drop during the regular session Thursday meant that since Oct. 20, Pinterest shares had slid 61% (see chart here). And the negative report from Meta Platforms had been the latest icing on that grim cake, sending social-media shares lower.

A relatively clear beat of expectations now looks like the cure for that, at least for now. On the company's earnings call, execs got to face some of the bearish questions facing the company in recent months. Co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann said the company was "clear-eyed about these recent headwinds."

Prominent there have been the reports of a string of several executive departures in the past few months, most recently including its revenue chief and its head of corporate development.

"A lot of people are coming out of the pandemic and are reassessing their careers," Silbermann says, adding the company looked into attrition rates at peers, and believes its rate is "roughly" in line with others.

The press has given attention to the recent departures, but those are people in many cases who joined pre-IPO, he says: "I'm excited for them to take their next step."

Users have been on the decline, and in Q4 monthly active users fell to 431 million. Asked about how the company stabilizes its user figures, execs said they are investing heavily in creators and the shopping interface.

"We're investing in short-form video content, creator video content," says Chief Financial Officer Todd Morgenfeld. "We think that's the path toward enriching the user experience and building bridges toward the shopping experience over time."

He also noted that the decline in Q4 came from "search algorithm changes" at Google. "The bulk of the decline was not pandemic-related changes, but search changes that drove less traffic to Pinterest."

The company's focused now on four themes its advertising and shopping teams keep in mind, Silbermann says. No. 1 is automation: "We still have a lot of runway as we automate campaign management"; in the past you heard the company talk about bidding automation, and not the focus is on helping small/medium businesses. No. 2 is relevance; "We really have room to improve our relevance engines, which should improve efficiency for ads. A third focus is international expansion.

On the fourth item, shopping, "We know the shopping surface in particular ... still has huge headroom for monetization," though Pinterest is working on a good consumer experience first. "We're also simplifying our ad formats so that brands can more easily advertise their products."

Recently, a dive into social media led Morgan Stanley to conclude that engagement would be key to improving monetization for the firms in the space.