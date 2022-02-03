Shell's (NYSE:SHEL) 30% stake in a joint venture that operates oil fields in Nigeria, potentially valued at as much as $4B, has attracted bids from four local companies, Bloomberg reports.

Consultant Wood Mackenzie valued the stake at $2.3B back in August, assuming a long-term $50/bbl oil price, but Brent crude is currently trading at nearly $90.

But according to Bloomberg, Shell may not have disclosed to buyers the scale of potential future costs related to litigation or decommissioning and abandoning oil wells, which could lower the sale price significantly.

The company is looking to complete an exit process started in Nigeria more than a decade ago, by selling its remaining onshore and shallow-water assets.

Shell earlier reported stronger than expected Q4 earnings and an $8.5B stock buyback.