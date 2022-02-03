Leslie's jumps 9% on revenue estimates beat, raised 2022 guidance

Feb. 03, 2022 6:38 PM ETLESLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL) trades 8.6% higher after hours on reporting FQ1 sales increase by 27% to $184M and comparable sales too increased 20.5%.
  • Gross margin increased 70 bps to 36.4% compared to 35.7% in the prior year period.
  • Operating loss improved to $(12.5)M compared to $(25.8)M in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved by $1.3M to $1.1M compared to $(0.2)M in the prior year period.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $53.3M as of Jan. 1, 2022 compared to $102.8M as of Jan. 2, 2021, a decrease of $49.5M.
  • During the Q1 2022, the Co. repurchased 7.5M shares of common stock totaling $151.9M, excluding offering costs.
  • Inventories totaled $244.6M compared to $174.5M, an increase of $70.1M, or 40.2%, reflecting a continued investment in inventory to meet heightened consumer demand.
  • Raises 2022 Outlook: Sales raised by $20M to $1,495 to $1,520M vs. consensus of $1.50B, gross profit by $10M to $665 to $675M, Adjusted EBITDA by $5M to $300 to $310M, and Adj. earnings per share by $0.03 to $0.97 to $1.03 vs. consensus $0.98.
