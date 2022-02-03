Eni (E +0.7%) said it discovered as much as 2T cf of raw gas in place at the Block 2 exploration concession in waters off the United Arab Emirates coast.

Eni said the exploration well discovered gas in place in multiple good quality reservoirs; final findings will be assessed after completing the well drilling in Q2.

The discovery is the first at offshore deposits after Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. offered concession rights for exploration to international companies in 2018-19.

Eni is operator with a 70% stake in the 4K sq km block, with the remaining 30% held by Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production.

Morgan Stanley recently issued a bullish assessment of the major European oil producers, and cited the potential to unlock value via the partial listing of its retail and renewables businesses in rating Eni as a Buy.