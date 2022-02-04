Baird reviews bank earnings, and finds opportunistic picks after 'solid' quarter

A look back at U.S. bank earnings for the fourth quarter showed the sector capped off a solid year, Baird says - but banks are underperforming the market thanks to high expectations, and it has opportunistic picks even as it warns not to "chase" the group.

Most banks beat profit expectations based on upside to fee income (two-thirds of them beat on that measure) and some "benign" credit costs that reflected lower-than-average net charge-offs and reserve release (some 72% beat on provisioning, it says).

Median core pre-provision net revenue was roughly flat from the last quarter, it notes. Still, the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (BKX) fell 10% during earnings season, and the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (KRX) was down about 8%.

The core PPNR trends were "OK," with "solid loan growth/fee income, partially offset by higher expenses and weaker (Net Interest Margin)," analyst David George and team write.

Spread revenues were down modestly amid some lower PPP income. Meanwhile, median reported NIM was generally lower quarter-over-quarter, and margins sequentially flat or lower, for most of the covered banks. Baird is looking for core net interest income to grow sequentially for several quarters amid slightly improved loan growth, putting excess liquidity into higher-yielding loans and securities, and higher short rates.

Fee trends were solid (thanks to the capital markets), though they should get "more challenging" from here with payment-related activity levels slowly normalizing, the firm says.

Credit quality trends were solid and likely to remain benign, it says, even as a reserve release tailwind that's been driving banks' earnings for some quarters now will begin to abate.

Overall, Baird is recommending training focus in the bank sector on those who are growing PPNR and/or some idiosyncratic stories on weakness - that means Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), PNC (NYSE:PNC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN). It's given Citizens a price target boost to $58 from $55 (implying 9.5% upside) and raised its target on Wells Fargo to $60 from $50 (9% upside).

It recommends avoiding "overpaying for asset sensitivity," and so it remains sellers of Comerica (NYSE:CMA), Zions (NASDAQ:ZION), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).