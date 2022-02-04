Disney (NYSE:DIS) reached 52-week lows late last month, in part because of the lingering impact of a disappointing earnings report issued late last year. Shares of the entertainment conglomerate, which boasts such global brands as Marvel and Star Wars, have also been weighed down by the broader market sell-off and by questions about its ability to drive further streaming growth after a hot launch to its Disney+ service.

Given the decline the stock has seen lately, has the Mouse House finally become a buy again?

Growth Concerns Send DIS to a 52-Week Low

Shares of the iconic entertainment company have been steadily declining since it issued its fiscal Q4 earnings report in November. That update showed the company missing analyst estimates for several key figures, including profits, revenue and Disney+ subscriptions.

Weighed down by these results, the stock has fallen steadily in the last several months. This includes an 8% slide since the start of the year and an overall 19% drop over the past 12 months.

The stock hit a 52-week high of $203.02 on March 8, 2021 and retreated over time to a 52-week low of $129.26 on Jan. 24, 2022. On a peak-to-trough basis, the stock fell about 36%. Shares have come off their lows recently, closing at $140.03 on Feb. 3.

Is Disney a Buy?

Despite the decline, Wall Street analysts, on average, still have a Buy rating on the stock. Of the 29 analysts tracked by SA over a 90-day period, 14 rated the stock a Strong Buy, seven a Buy and eight a hold. None rated it a sell. SA authors, on average, also rate the stock a buy.

SA’s Quant Ratings, however, view the stock as a Hold. This process rates potential equity investments based on quantifiable measures. While Disney earned an A for growth and an A- for profitability, it also received a C for momentum, a D+ for revisions and a D- for valuation.

In December, BofA reiterated its overweight rating on the stock with a price target of $191, citing Disney’s ongoing recovery in its theme park business and its strong slate of content for the second half of 2022.

Disney made it on Credit Suisse’s top picks list in early January and was the only buy on UBS’s media stock list for 2022.

The stock also made it on Wells Fargo’s “signature picks” list due largely to its lowered valuation. Wells Fargo added that because Disney was outspending rivals on content, the market will be looking to see “whether that content has the quality and focus to drive new subscribers to Disney+.”

Guggenheim, however, downgraded Disney to Neutral on Jan. 14, citing the company’s slowed profit growth, which it said was now below consensus through fiscal 2024. It also dropped its price target to $165 from $205.

For a bullish take on Disney, check out SA contributor Long Player’s “Disney: Why It Will Outperform Netflix.” For a more bearish view, read SA contributor The Entertainment Oracle’s “Netflix and Disney: Why Investor May Need to Get Used to a New Normal.