Hong Kong’s stock soars 3% in Friday return to trade as Asia-Pacific stocks rise

Japan +0.72%. Japan finance minister Suzuki says the country's fiscal position is severe

China Closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Hong Kong +3.13%. Markets in Hong Kong returned to trade on Friday after being closed for most of this week due to the Lunar New Year holidays.

Australia +0.59%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones slipped 518.17 points to 35,111.16, S&P 500 declined 2.44% to 4,477.44, and Nasdaq plunged 3.74% higher to 13,878.82.

US jobs report due Friday - an upside surprise would give the Fed reason to move quicker.

New Zealand - Building consents/permits for December 2021 +0.6% m/m vs. prior +0.6% also.

Oil prices climbed, extending sharp gains in the previous session as frigid weather swept across large swathes of the United States, threatening to further disrupt oil supplies.

Brent crude rose 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $91.45 a barrel by 0206 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.73 a barrel.

Gold prices were supported by a weak dollar on Friday as markets awaited a vital U.S. jobs data that could impact the Federal Reserve’s latest hawkish stance on monetary policy.

Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,806.47 per ounce by 0405 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,807.20.

Among other metals, spot silver added 0.4% to $22.48 per ounce, platinum inched up 0.1% to $1,033.89 and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,336.65.

U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.57%; S&P 500 +1.25%; Nasdaq +2.19%.